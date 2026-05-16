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CJI’s 'youngsters like cockroaches' remark unacceptable, reflects intolerance: Rohit Pawar

The NCP (SP) leader pointed out that today's youth were not unemployed by choice, but were victims of economic failure and political inefficiency.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 07:03 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 07:03 IST
India NewsMaharashtrayoungstersRohit Pawarjustice surya kant

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