Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Clash at Maharashtra petrol pump among hundreds of customers fearing fuel shortage

The violent brawl occurred at an Indian Oil petrol pump located in the Akola area of Washim after hundreds of people gathered with vehicles and fuel cans.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 09:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 May 2026, 09:46 IST
India NewsMaharashtrafuelWest Asiapetrol pump

Follow us on :

Follow Us