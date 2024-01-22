Clash between two groups in Mumbai over chanting Lord Ram slogans; 6 detained

Mumbai: Tension prevailed for some time in the Mira Road suburbs of Mumbai after a scuffle broke out between two communities ahead of the 'pran pratistha' of Lord Ram in Ayodhya.

The incident was reported on Sunday night, however, the situation was brought under control by Monday morning.

As per reports, some people were allegedly raising slogans from vehicles affixed with saffron flags.

After this, an argument broke out between some people belonging to a different community. This was followed by clashes.