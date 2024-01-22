Clash between two groups in Mumbai over chanting Lord Ram slogans; 6 detained

Mumbai: Tension prevailed for some time in the Mira Road suburbs of Mumbai after a scuffle broke out between two communities ahead of the 'pran pratistha' of Lord Ram in Ayodhya.
The incident was reported on Sunday night, however, the situation was brought under control by Monday morning.
As per reports, some people were allegedly raising slogans from vehicles affixed with saffron flags.
After this, an argument broke out between some people belonging to a different community. This was followed by clashes.
Swinging into action, a police vehicle immediately reached the spot and controlled the situation.
The Naya Nagar police station registered a case against five suspects who were later arrested.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Jayant Bajbale of Mira-Bhayander Vasai-Virar police commissionerate, is overseeing the investigations.
The FIR was registered under sections 307, 153A, 295A, 341, 141, 143, 149, 427 of the Indian Penal Code.
Videos of the incident went viral on social media inviting strong reactions.
“Remember what has happened in Mira Road, there will be strong reactions,” said BJP MLA Nitesh Rane.
Heavy police security was placed in the area to prevent any law and order situation. Besides local police personnel, a platoon of the Riot Control Police (RCP) was also deployed.