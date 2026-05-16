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'Clear evidence of abetment': Court denies bail to POSH committee member in TCS Nashik case

Besides Chainani, the court on Friday refused bail to Tausif Attar, Raza Memon, Shahrukh Qureshi and Asif Ansari in the case.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 17:54 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 17:54 IST
India NewsMaharashtraNashikTCSReligious conversion

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