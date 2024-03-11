Climate crisis in Maharashtra's Beed forces women to choose between womb and work

Ritu Bharadwaj, a principal researcher for IIED, said, "When we talk about the losses incurred and the damage done by climate change, we're not just talking about flooded apartments in New York, or scorched hillsides in Greece. These women's experiences are also a result of climate change, which has decimated their livelihoods and, some of what they have lost -- their dignity, good health, in some cases, their lives -- is difficult to quantify."

The IIED said drought stood out as the most common reason for migration and more than half the women (55.73 per cent) from households that migrated had undergone a hysterectomy, compared to less than a fifth from households that stayed in Beed (17.06 per cent).