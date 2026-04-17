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Close aide of Nashik's 'godman' Ashok Kharat killed in accident

Dr Shelke’s wife and son, who were also in the car, sustained serious injuries and are undergoing treatment.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 12:56 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 12:56 IST
India NewsMaharashtraNashik

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