<p>In a shocking incident, Jitendra Shelke, a close aide and business partner of Nashik-based self-styled godman Ashok Kharat died in a road accident on Friday while travelling with his family in a car on the Samruddhi Corridor. </p><p>Opposition parties, social activists and whistle-blowers suspect foul play and have demanded a thorough probe into the incident. </p><p>Besides, they have asked for Kharat’s security during police and judicial custody. </p>.Nashik court sends 'godman' Ashok Kharat to 5-day police custody in third rape case.<p>Dr Shelke is the Vice President of Shri Shivnika Sansthan, the Trust that managed the Ishanyeshwar Mahadev temple that Kharat founded at Mirgaon in Nashik.</p><p>He was virtually no. 2 in Kharat's organisational setup. </p><p>The incident occurred near Dhotre village when he was travelling from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to the temple town of Shirdi in Ahilyanagar district. </p><p>The car rammed a parked container-truck on the Samruddhi Corridor, which connects Nagpur to Mumbai. </p><p>Dr Shelke’s wife and son, who were also in the car, sustained serious injuries and are undergoing treatment. </p><p>It is not yet clear whether the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Nashik police and/or the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has questioned him during the course of the probe involving Kharat, whose videos have gone viral on social media platforms. </p><p>Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP)’s MLA Rohit Pawar said one can't help but suspect whether this accident was orchestrated so that Kharat’s unrevealed misdeeds don't come to light and no one gets into trouble over them. “A thorough investigation of this accident must be conducted. Moreover, since many matters are likely to surface in the inquiry, Kharat’s security must be ensured,” he said. </p><p>Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT)’s deputy leader Sushma Andhare said the incident is very shocking. “The suspicion expressed by many that Kharat could face an encounter is now being highlighted even more prominently on this account,” she said.</p><p>Veteran activist Anjali Damania said that Shelke was in the No. 2 position at Shivnika Sansthan. “(Kharat’s wife) Kalpana Kharat and (former Maharashtra State Commission for Women Chairperson) Rupali Chakanakar had less weight than him. Three days ago, their ED inquiry was conducted, and today he died in an accident? This cannot be just an accident,” said Damania.</p><p>Whistle-blower Vijay Kumbhar described the incident as a darker turn in the case. “He was reportedly under severe stress following Kharat’s arrest. Accident or something more sinister? Rising concerns over the safety of those linked to the case. A thorough, impartial investigation is urgently needed,” he said. </p><p>Describing Kharat with monikers like ‘Bhondu Baba’, ‘Asaram Bapu’, ‘Baba Ram Rahim’ and even ‘Jeffrey Epstein’, several organisations, including the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti, have demanded strict action against the accused. </p>