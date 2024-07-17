Close shave for Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar as chopper flying duo faces adverse weather

Mumbai: Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar had a close shave while flying from Nagpur to Gadchiroli as the helicopter faced inclement weather and poor visibility conditions.

Industries Minister Uday Samant too was on board the fixed-wing aircraft.

However, the pilot flew skilfully and managed to ensure a safe-landing.

The trio had gone to Gadchiroli for the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Rs 10,000 crore an integrated steel project in Aheri tehsil of the Gadchiroli district of the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra.

Located along the Chhattisgarh and Telangana state boundaries, Gadchiroli is a Naxalite-infested district.