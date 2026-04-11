Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Close shave for Maharashtra minister after chopper lands off helipad, DGCA to probe

Following the incident, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured that the matter would be investigated.
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 12:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 April 2026, 12:32 IST
India NewsMaharashtraDevendra FadnavisHelicopterDCGA

Follow us on :

Follow Us