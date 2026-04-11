<p>Mumbai: In what came as a scare, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maharashtra">Maharashtra</a> minister and veteran OBC leader Chhagan Bhujbal had a close shave when a chartered helicopter in which he was flying landed at a parking lot amid a could of dust around one km away from the designated temporary helipad at Purandar in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pune">Pune</a> district on Saturday. </p><p>Maharashtra Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/devendra-fadnavis">Devendra Fadnavis</a> said the matter would be investigated. </p><p>"There has been no accident; we have all emerged safely. There is no need to worry; the helicopter landed in the car parking area simply because the helipad was not visible,” Bhujbal said.</p><p>“There is nothing to worry,” he added.</p>.NCP's Chhagan Bhujbal expresses surprise over AAIB report, pilot napping .<p>A video, that went viral on social media platforms, shows the helicopter landing off the parking area. The pilot reportedly missed the helipad due to dust blown by its rotors while landing.</p><p>Bhujbal, the state’s Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Minister, was on his way to attend an event marking the 200th birth anniversary of social reformer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule in Khanwadi village. </p><p>The matter will be reported to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. </p>