<p>Nagpur: Repeated mentioning by legislators about the Mukhya Mantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana while raising or discussing unrelated issues has irked Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. </p><p>"If this continues, you will have to sit at home," Fadnavis remarked during the Question Hour in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. </p><p>The CM's comments were meant for ruling legislators of the ruling Maha Yuti and Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). </p><p>Under the scheme, which was launched from July 2024, the government provides Rs 1,500 per month to eligible women in the age group of 21-60 years age bracket for overall progress of women, including economic independence, self-reliance, health and nutrition.</p><p>The scheme was a hit and the Maha Yuti retained power with a huge margin in the 2024 Vidhan Sabha polls. However, the scheme faced allegations like illegal beneficiaries.</p><p>Congress MLA Jyoti Gaikwad had mentioned the scheme while debating on a separate issue irritating Fadnavis. </p><p>"This scheme will continue. It will not take away funds or resources from any other programme. But no one should make unnecessary remarks about it," he said.</p><p>The developments took an interesting turn when BJP MLA Abhimanyu Pawar, who earlier served as Fadnavis's Personal Assistant, raised the issue of alleged illegal liquor distribution and made a passing reference to the scheme.</p><p>Fadnavis immediately interrupted Pawar and reiterated his warning.</p><p>"I have already asked members not to randomly mention the Mukhya Mantri Majhi Ladki Bahini Yojana while raising unrelated concerns," he said firmly.</p>