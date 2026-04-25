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CM Devendra Fadnavis launches Goda–Narmada Jal Yatra, vows drought-free Maharashtra

Water in urns from the Godavari and 30 other rivers across Maharashtra was flagged off for Maheshwar in Madhya Pradesh.
Last Updated : 25 April 2026, 10:49 IST
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Published 25 April 2026, 10:49 IST
India NewsIndiaDevendra FadnavisGodavariMaharahstra

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