<p>Trimbakeshwar (Nashik): Launching a major water conservation and outreach initiative from the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/godavari">Godavari</a> to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/naramada">Narmada</a>, Maharashtra Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/devendra-fadnavis">Devendra Fadnavis</a> on Saturday reiterated his government’s commitment to making the state drought-free.</p><p>“We are working on an ambitious river interlinking project to address drought. Preserving heritage and promoting development must go together,” Fadnavis said after flagging off the <em>Goda to Narmada Jal Yatra 2026</em> in the Jyotirlinga temple town of Trimbakeshwar.</p><p>The pilgrimage coincides with the 300th birth anniversary celebrations of Punyashlok Ahilyabai Holkar, the legendary queen of the Maratha–Malwa kingdom.</p>.<p>Fadnavis, in the presence of Water Resources Minister (Godavari and Krishna Valley) Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, Disaster Management and Water Resources Minister (Vidarbha, Tapi and Konkan) Girish Mahajan, and Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, launched the campaign. </p><p>Water in urns from the Godavari and 30 other rivers across Maharashtra was flagged off for Maheshwar in Madhya Pradesh.</p><p>Spiritual leader Param Pujya Gurumauli Annasaheb More of Shri Swami Samarth Seva Kendra, Nashik, presided over the event. </p>.<p>Yuvraj Yeshwant Holkar Bahadur of the Indore royal family, the 16th descendant of Ahilyabai Holkar, was also present.</p><p>In Chaundi, the birthplace of Ahilyabai Holkar in Ahilyanagar district, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Legislative Council Chairperson Prof Ram Shinde flagged off another yatra carrying soil to Maheshwar. In fact, Chaundi is the birthplace of Ahilyabai Holkar. </p><p>The Chaundi yatra will halt at Ahilyanagar on April 25, while the Trimbakeshwar procession will pass through Nashik, Sinnar and Sangamner, converging at Shirdi on April 26. Both yatras will then proceed together to Maheshwar. </p><p>Special arrangements, including cultural, spiritual and water-awareness programmes, have been made in Shirdi. On April 27, the yatra will travel through Kopargaon, Vaijapur and Gangapur, halting at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Grishneshwar. It will reach Kannad, Chalisgaon and Dhule on April 28, and conclude at Maheshwar on April 29.</p><p>Maheshwar, on the banks of the Narmada river, holds historical significance as the centre of Ahilyabai Holkar’s rule.</p><p>Fadnavis said the state is drawing inspiration from historical figures like Ahilyabai Holkar for its development agenda, particularly in water conservation and rural transformation.</p>.<p>“In our country, great rulers are remembered for their governance. First, we take the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Similarly, Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar stands among the greatest rulers,” he said.</p>.Maharashtra: Grand water pilgrimage to commemorate Ahilyabai Holkar.<p>He noted that after the death of Malharrao Holkar, she took charge at a young age and led with determination. </p><p>“When Mughal invaders had damaged temples like Trimbakeshwar, Somnath, Rameshwar and Kashi Vishwanath, it was Ahilyabai who courageously rebuilt them," he said. </p>.<p>Emphasising her contributions to water management, Fadnavis said many wells, stepwells and water structures built during her reign remain in good condition even today, and the state government has decided to preserve them.</p><p>“In Maheshwar, she ensured a separate stream of the Narmada for daily use so that the main river remained clean and unpolluted,” he said, adding that her approach to river conservation remains relevant.</p><p>The Chief Minister also highlighted her contributions to social reform, including promoting women’s education and livelihoods through Maheshwari saree production, forming one of the earliest women’s military units, and integrating tribal communities into the mainstream.</p><p>“If we follow the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Ahilyadevi Holkar, we can move towards sustainable development,” he said.</p><p>Calling the yatra a public awareness initiative, Fadnavis said, “Rivers are revered as mothers in our culture. The Rigveda reflects this deep respect through the River Hymn.”</p><p>He added that river conservation efforts, including interlinking projects, are being actively pursued. “Our focus is to keep the Godavari ‘nirmal’ (clean) and ‘aviral’ (perennial), ensuring year-round flow, especially ahead of the Simhasta Kumbh Mela ((to be held in Nashik and Trimbakeshwar during 2027-28),” he said.</p><p>The Chief Minister expressed confidence that the pilgrimage would boost public participation in water conservation and reinforce Ahilyadevi Holkar’s legacy.</p>