<p>As the Amravati police launched a massive probe into the Amravati sexual exploitation scandal, Rajya Sabha MP Dr Anil Bonde demanded a deeper investigation covering allegations of love jihad, murder threats, narcotics, medicines and involvement of international porn sites.</p><p>As part of the probe, coaching centres and hotels of the Amravati district are being checked and CCTV footage is being examined. </p>.Shocking details emerged from Amravati sexual assault incident, possible religious conversion probed.<p>“Some students entered coaching classes for NEET and JEE without proper eligibility or preparation. Even the coaching class operators failed to verify these admissions. The CCTV footage from coaching centres and certain hotels needs to be reviewed,” Dr Bonde said adding that financial links and other details needs to be ascertained.</p><p>“The youth involved cannot have financed all expenses like college fees, coaching classes, cars, and clothes from family income given their financial background. Therefore, it is essential to investigate the bank accounts of all minors involved, their relatives' bank accounts, and also the accounts of some team members, to trace where the money involved is coming from,” he said. </p><p>A total of five mobile phones have been seized from the four accused accused so far, which are being sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for examination.</p><p>The financial transactions and trail of the accused and people closely connected to them are being checked, police said. </p>