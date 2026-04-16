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Coaching centres, hotels under scanner as part of probe in Amravati sexual assault incident

A total of five mobile phones have been seized from the four accused accused so far, which are being sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for examination.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 15:40 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 15:40 IST
India NewsMaharashtrasexual assaultHotelsamravatiCoaching

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