JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Coaching class teacher beats up student for mistakes in homework; case registered in Navi Mumbai

The incident took place on Friday evening.
Last Updated 10 December 2023, 05:32 IST

Follow Us

Thane: A woman teacher at a private coaching centre in Navi Mumbai allegedly beating up a 14-year-old student after the latter made mistakes in her mathematics homework, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Friday evening.

The 35-year-old accused, working at the coaching centre in Ghansoli, allegedly beat up the student severely on her hands with a bamboo stick for mistakes in the homework, an official at Koparkhairane police station said quoting a complaint by the victim's parents.

Based on the complaint, the police registered an offence against the teacher under Indian Penal code section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, he said.

The police were conducting a probe into the case.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 10 December 2023, 05:32 IST)
India NewsMaharashtraNavi Mumbai

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT