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Homeindiamaharashtra

Cockroach Janta Party to stage protest in Nagpur on June 16, cops tighten security

The CJP has been demanding Pradhan's resignation over the last month's NEET (UG) paper leak scandal.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 18:39 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 18:39 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtraNagpurCockroach Janta Party

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