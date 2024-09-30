Coldplay tickets row: EOW sends second summon to BookMyShow CEO, technical head

Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) sent summons to CEO Ashish Hemrajani of Big Tree Entertainment Private Limited, the parent company of BookMyShow and the company's technical head on Sunday, news agency ANI reported quoting police officials.
EOW had sent them summons earlier on September 27 as well in connection with a complaint alleging black marketing of tickets for shows of British rock band Coldplay, but they did not appear before the agency.
"They have been asked to appear before the investigating officer today and record their statements. Advocate Amit Vyas had complained to EOW about the alleged black marketing of the Coldplay concert tickets," police said.
More to follow...
Published 30 September 2024, 04:09 IST