'Collective leadership is our formula', says Sharad Pawar on Maharashtra CM candidature

“It would be a risky proposition to contest the assembly elections without a CM-face,” Raut had said and projected Thackeray.

However, it did not go down well within the Congress and NCP (SP) ranks and files.

When asked about this, Pawar, a four-time former Chief Minister and three-time union minister, on Saturday said: “Our alliance is our collective face. One individual cannot become our chief ministerial face. Collective leadership is our formula”.

Pawar’s statement comes days after Congress asserted that the Chief Minister would be decided after the elections.

On being asked whether the MLAs of Ajit Pawar-led NCP would be taken back, Pawar said: “(State NCP chief) Jayant Patil and others are aware of this. I have not met anyone in person. Let’s see who comes. Do you have a list of names?”

However, he added: “People have decided (who the real NCP is). On their side, only one person won in one place. We won eight out of the 10 seats we contested. And even the one seat that we lost, we lost because of confusion between ‘tutari’ and ‘pipani' - otherwise we would have won 9 out of 10 seats.”

On MVA, he said: “We have decided that our three parties will sit together and make a decision. Parties that supported us in the Lok Sabha elections as part of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, like the PWP and AAP, will be included in the MVA.”

Pawar reiterated he would never contest elections. “I will not fight the elections, I will help wherever I can,” said Pawar.