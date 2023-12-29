JOIN US
Home

College-going girl killed as mini-bus hits scooter at traffic signal in Nagpur

The bus driver fled from the spot after the accident which took place on Thursday morning, said an official.
Last Updated 29 December 2023, 12:04 IST

Nagpur: A college-going girl was killed and her elder sister was seriously injured after a speeding mini-bus hit their scooter at a traffic signal in Imambada area here, police said.

The bus driver fled from the spot after the accident which took place on Thursday morning, said an official.

The deceased was identified as Shreya Jeevan Rokde (18), resident of Ganesh Nagar. Her sister Sakshi Rokde (23) was undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College & Hospital.

Shreya, a first-year student of Raisoni College, and her sister were heading for college at the time of the accident, the police official said.

As they had stopped at the traffic signal near Ashok Chowk around 9.20 am, waiting for the signal to turn green, a mini-bus hit them from behind, throwing them off the scooter.

Shreya received serious head injuries while her sister suffered injuries on the legs, the official said.

The bus driver drove off from the spot fearing the public's wrath even as some bystanders rushed the two sisters to the hospital where Shreya succumbed soon after she was admitted.

Further probe is on.

