Commemoration of Royal Indian Naval Uprising scheduled for Feb 18

Mumbai: A commemorative event is planned on Sunday, which would mark the 1946 Royal Indian Naval Uprising, which began on 18 February 1946 by Naval Ratings across various ships and shore establishments at Bombay and spread across the nation becoming a national uprising.

The wide participation and exceptional courage of the common citizens of Bombay (now Mumbai) in support of the naval ratings is largely unknown.

A wreath laying ceremony at the Naval Uprising Memorial at Cooperage would be held followed by a seminar organised by the Maritime History Society at the Mulla Auditorium at Navy Nagar.

This commemorative seminar will provide a compelling exploration of a critical chapter in India's maritime, naval and national history.