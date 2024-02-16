Commemoration of Royal Indian Naval Uprising scheduled for Feb 18

Mumbai: A commemorative event is planned on Sunday, which would mark the 1946 Royal Indian Naval Uprising, which began on 18 February 1946 by Naval Ratings across various ships and shore establishments at Bombay and spread across the nation becoming a national uprising.
The wide participation and exceptional courage of the common citizens of Bombay (now Mumbai) in support of the naval ratings is largely unknown.
A wreath laying ceremony at the Naval Uprising Memorial at Cooperage would be held followed by a seminar organised by the Maritime History Society at the Mulla Auditorium at Navy Nagar.
This commemorative seminar will provide a compelling exploration of a critical chapter in India's maritime, naval and national history.
Commodore Srikant B Kesnur (Retd), and Janhavi Lokegaonkar, Senior Research Associate, MHS, will lead the discussions, offering insights into various aspects of the Uprising and its wider implications.
Lokegaonkar's talk will delve into India's significant naval contribution to the Allied efforts during World War II, focusing on the role of the RIN in the backdrop of India's struggle for independence. She will explore the recruitment of Indian troops, discriminatory practices by the British and the historical context that led to the RIN Uprising of 1946.
Commodore Kesnur's talk will focus on the genesis of the mutiny and its subsequent expansion to widespread locations such as Karachi, Aden, and Southeast Asian countries.
He will also elucidate on how ordinary citizens of erstwhile Bombay rallied in support of the mutinuous Indian Naval ratings, culminating in a powerful display of solidarity on the streets.