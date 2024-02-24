Comments against Jarange: Two supporters of quota activist detained in Mumbai

Mumbai: Two supporters of Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange were detained on Friday from outside a hotel in Mumbai's Churchgate area where a person who had recently made disparaging comments about the former was present, a police official said.

The Marine Drive police station official said the duo wanted to seek clarification from activist Ajay Maharaj Baraskar about his comments against Jarange.

Baraskar was supposed to address the media at Press Club but the interaction got cancelled.

"A group of Maratha quota supporters gathered outside a hotel where Baraskar was present at 6:45pm. Police deployed outside the hotel detained two of them," he said.

"They are supporters of Jarange. They have been detained and questioning is underway. No case has been registered against them," he added.

Jarange is spearheading the Maratha quota agitation in the state from his native Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna.