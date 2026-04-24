<p>Days after a video from Maharashtra minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/maharashtra-minister-girish-mahajan-suffers-freak-head-injury-while-paying-tribute-to-martyred-army-soldier-3465994">Girish Mahajan</a>'s rally in Mumbai's Worli went viral on social media, showing a woman accusing him of causing traffic jam, a complaint has been filed against her, reported news agency <em>PTI</em>. </p><p>The complaint stated that woman created a ruckus, using abusive language, obstructing the rally and causing public disturbance. It was submitted to the local police station by Zen Sadavarte, daughter of advocate <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gunratna-sadavarte">Gunaratna Sadavarte</a>.</p><p>Sadavarte has urged the police to register a case against the woman under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections, including 221 (obstructing public servants on duty), 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 352 (intentional insult), 195 (assaulting or obstructing public servant) and 353 (statements conducing to public mischief).</p><p>“Insult to hard-working police officials, public representatives, Connstitution and constitutional mechanism won’t be allowed in this country,” she told reporters.</p>.'Get out of here': Woman confronts minister, police over chaos due to BJP rally in Mumbai's Worli.<p>The State BJP had organised the rally from Jamboori Maidan to Dome facility in the National Sports Complex of India in Worli to protest the defeat of the Constitution Amendment Bill in Parliament last week. </p><p>The woman, whose identity is not yet known, told the protesters and the police that she had been stranded for an hour. “Get out of here…you are causing traffic jam,” the woman screamed.</p>.<p>The minister clarified having permissions for the same. "We had taken proper permission for the march. The route was pre-decided. The planning was already in place,” he said.</p>.'She used inappropriate language': Maharashtra minister on woman who confronted him over traffic snarls.<p>Meanwhile, police have registered a case against the rally organisers for alleged violation of norms. </p>