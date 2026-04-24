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Complaint filed against woman who confronted Maha minister Girish Mahajan over traffic jam during Mumbai rally

The complaint stated that woman created a ruckus, using abusive language, obstructing the rally and causing public disturbance.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 06:45 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 06:45 IST
protestMumbaiRallyViral videoGirish MahajanTraffic jam

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