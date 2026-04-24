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Concern as dragonfly, damselfly species decline in Western Ghats

The conservation status of recorded species adds to the concern. T
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 04:24 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 04:24 IST
India NewsenvironmentWestern GhatsBiodiversity

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