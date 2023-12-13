Conduct Lok Sabha bypolls in Pune immediately, orders Bombay HC

A division bench of Justice GS Patel and Justice Kamal Khata expressed displeasure over the EC not announcing the poll for Pune.

“The ECI’s stand on not holding the elections as it was busy with other polls and preparation for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections is bizarre and wholly unreasonable,” the bench said.

"In any parliamentary democracy, governance is done by elected representatives who are the voices of people. If the representative is no more, another must be put in place. People cannot go unrepresented,” the bench noted.

The petitioner Sughosh Joshi, a registered voter in Pune, had challenged the certificate issued by the ECI on 23 August which claimed that the ECI could not hold a by-election.

The Bombay High Court noted that the Lok Sabha Secretary's notification had confirmed the vacancy since 29 March, 2023, while the current Lok Sabha Term will end on 16 June, 2024.