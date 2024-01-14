Congress abuses industrialists, calls them anti-nationals: Deora's dig at Rahul after joining Shinde-led Sena

"It is not easy to decide to quit Congress with whom the Deora family has been associated for 55 years. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde requires good people. It is the opinion of Shinde and Lok Sabha member Shrikant Shinde that I can represent his vision and I am thankful to them for trusting me."

"I want to tell one thing, I was loyal to Congress when it was going through a difficult phase. I joined Congress in 2004. If Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) had focused on the constructive suggestions and merit, we would not be sitting here," he said pointing at Shinde, whose rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray split Shiv Sena in June 2022.