Congress accuses Modi govt of showing 'insensitivity, hostility' towards Maharashtra

In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge communications, Jairam Ramesh, said, "Last evening in Mumbai, the self-anointed non-biological Prime Minister claimed that his 'aim is to make Maharashtra the world's big financial powerhouse and to make Mumbai a global fintech capital'. This is his trademark lie."

"Despite Mumbai having been the financial capital of India for 200 years, Mr. Modi has repeatedly refused to set up an IFSC in Mumbai. An International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) has been set up only in GIFT City in Gujarat. Dr. Manmohan Singh in 2006 had begun the effort to set it up in Mumbai," Ramesh said.