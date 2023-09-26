Congress, allies wholeheartedly supported women's quota bill, PM not briefed correctly: Sharad Pawar

Addressing a press conference, Pawar said, "PM Narendra Modi spoke of Congress and 'ghamandia' allies supporting the Women's Reservation Bill reluctantly. But this is not true. All of us have wholeheartedly supported the bill. The PM was not appropriately briefed." He said that on June 24, 1994, the Congress government headed by him in Maharashtra had unveiled a women's policy which was the first in the country.