Congress demands for Bharat Ratna to be conferred upon Maharashtra's ex-CM Vasantrao Naik

“Vasantrao Naik served as the chief minister of Maharashtra from 1963 to 1975. He implemented the revolutionary decision to start the Employment Guarantee Scheme which provided employment to the poor.

The same scheme was later implemented at the national level under the name of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme,” Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee President Nana Patole said.

“Vasantrao Naik thought about the welfare of farmers throughout his life. The credit for making Maharashtra self-sufficient in food grains due to the Green Revolution goes to Vasantrao Naik.

"He worked to increase water resources by building dams and bunds. He worked for farmers, agricultural labourers, deprived sections and common people. He did important work to take Maharashtra forward in all fields like education, industry, agriculture, cooperation, irrigation, and rural development,” said Patole.

Patole said that Vasantrao Naik dedicated his entire life to the service of the nation. The state government should pursue with the central government to bestow the Bharat Ratna upon him in recognition of his incomparable work.