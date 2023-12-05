Congress demands public holiday on Ambedkar’s death anniversary

Mumbai: The Congress has demanded a public holiday on December 6, the death anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, observed as Mahaparinirvana Din.
Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC) President and MLA Prof. Varsha Gaikwad has written a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in this regard.
Gaikwad said the announcement would allow every follower of Dr Ambedkar to visit the Chaityabhoomi to pay respects on his death anniversary.
"Dr Ambedkar dedicated his entire life to eradicating casteism and the development of the poor, Dalits, and backward classes. On his death anniversary, large crowds come not only from Maharashtra but also from abroad. However, since it is a working day, many followers are unable to pay respects at his memorial. Many state organisations have been demanding a holiday for many years," Gaikwad said.
Gaikwad also said the situation and environment of the society is tense.
"Caste tensions and exploitation are rising in many places. At such a time, Babasaheb's ideas of equality and fraternity are crucial and should be inculcated in the masses. As a result, a holiday should be announced on Ambedkar's death anniversary," Gaikwad added.