Congress demands public holiday on Ambedkar’s death anniversary

Mumbai: The Congress has demanded a public holiday on December 6, the death anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, observed as Mahaparinirvana Din.

Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC) President and MLA Prof. Varsha Gaikwad has written a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in this regard.

Gaikwad said the announcement would allow every follower of Dr Ambedkar to visit the Chaityabhoomi to pay respects on his death anniversary.