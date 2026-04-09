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Congress’ downfall will start from Baramati if Sunetra Pawar doesn't win unopposed: Bawankule

The Congress will have to face consequences if it doesn't allow Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar to win the Baramati assembly bypoll, Bawankule said.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 08:34 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 08:34 IST
India NewsCongressMaharashtraNCPIndia Politicssunetra pawar

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