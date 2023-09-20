Congress flags concern over temporary charge of BMC assistant commissioners

Amid the delay in elections to BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) - the richest and one of the biggest civic bodies of India, the Mumbai Congress has flagged concerns about assigning temporary charge of assistant commissioners to officers.
Mumbai Regional Congress Committee President Prof Varsha Gaikwad has shot off a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
The responsibility of filling these positions lies with the Maharashtra Public Service Commission(MPSC) through the General Administration Department (GAD). “However, it seems to be neglected. As a result, temporary appointments of executive engineers are being made to these posts,” she said and criticized this administrative mismanagement and has demanded that these positions be filled as soon as possible.
“In the BMC, there's a rule to fill the positions of assistant commissioners through the MPSC. According to this, 50 per cent of the candidates are external, and 50 per cent are selected from the existing officers and staff of the municipal corporation through an examination for the post,” said Prof Gaikwad, a former minister.
“However, currently, positions of assistant commissioners in almost nine out of 24 departmental offices are vacant. For now, executive engineers have been temporarily assigned the responsibility and designated as acting assistant commissioners, which is leading to inordinate delays in the redress of civic complaints resulting in a state of absolute misgovernance in the city,” Prof Gaikwad highlighted in the letter to Shinde, who is in-charge of Urban Development Department and General Administration Department.
"The operations of Mumbai's municipal corporation are huge. The day-to-day lives of millions of people are affected by the municipality's work, and so not having regular officers in key positions like that of the assistant commissioner leads to administrative inefficiencies,” she said and urged Shinde to address the issue.