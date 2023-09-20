Congress flags concern over temporary charge of BMC assistant commissioners

Amid the delay in elections to BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) - the richest and one of the biggest civic bodies of India, the Mumbai Congress has flagged concerns about assigning temporary charge of assistant commissioners to officers.

Mumbai Regional Congress Committee President Prof Varsha Gaikwad has shot off a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The responsibility of filling these positions lies with the Maharashtra Public Service Commission(MPSC) through the General Administration Department (GAD). “However, it seems to be neglected. As a result, temporary appointments of executive engineers are being made to these posts,” she said and criticized this administrative mismanagement and has demanded that these positions be filled as soon as possible.

“In the BMC, there's a rule to fill the positions of assistant commissioners through the MPSC. According to this, 50 per cent of the candidates are external, and 50 per cent are selected from the existing officers and staff of the municipal corporation through an examination for the post,” said Prof Gaikwad, a former minister.