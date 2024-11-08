Congress has become parasitic, is on crutches: PM Modi

<p>Nashik: Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> on Friday slammed the Congress, saying the whole country has completely rejected that party due to its actions.</p>.<p>“Congress is no longer the All India Congress. It has now become a parasitic Congress. This Congress party is now surviving only on crutches,” Modi said, addressing a rally in Nashik for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections.</p>.<p>“Be it Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar or Jharkhand... in most states, Congress is in a position to contest elections only with the support of other parties,” Modi said.</p>.<p>For many decades, the Congress gave the slogan of eradicating poverty, but the poor remained dependent for food, clothes and shelter, he said.</p>.<p>Wherever Congress and allies are there, scams are bound to happen, Modi said.</p>.<p>“Congress and allies leave no opportunity to push the country backwards and weaken it; they did so in defence manufacturing,” he said.</p>.PM Modi greets BJP veteran L K Advani on his birthday.<p>The Congress and allies don’t care about the Constitution, courts and people’s sentiments; they (Congress leaders) carry the Constitution book in their pockets just for show, he said.</p>.<p>At the rally in Nashik, Modi also recalled his visit to the Shree Kalaram mandir in January ahead of the consecration of Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya.</p>.<p>“I got a chance to clean and serve at the Kalaram temple. I have come back to seek blessings of Nashik for a developed Maharashtra and a developed India,” Modi said.</p>.<p>The PM said that 25 crore people have been freed from the clutches of poverty in the last decade under his leadership.</p>.<p>“We abrogated Article 370 in Kashmir and the spirit of “One Nation, One Constitution” became a reality,” Modi said. </p>