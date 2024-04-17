Congress has 'veered very very left', its current economic agenda divisive: Milind Deora

Deora quit the grand old party in January this year and joined the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. He was subsequently elected to the Rajya Sabha unopposed. He said the Congress had an economic agenda to take India forward. "Today, I find the Congress has an economic agenda which is divisive, that seeks to derail India's economic growth trajectory, which when India is faced with a really interesting and exciting tailwind where much of the world wants to diversify from China and invest in India," he emphasised.