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Congress hits out at Ashok Chavan over women's quota bill remarks, alleges ‘betrayal’

The Congress, in a stinging post on X, reminded the Rajya Sabha MP that it had pioneered women’s quotas in local bodies under former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 08:41 IST
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Published 18 April 2026, 08:41 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsMaharashtraAshok Chavan

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