ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Congress leader demands Bharat Ratna for Shahu Maharaj, Fatima Shaikh

Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj (26 June 1874 – 6 May 1922), a descendent of legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, was known for his work towards development of his people and the betterment of the socially deprived sectors. Fatima Sheikh (9 January 1831 – 9 October 1900) was a close colleague of social-reformer couple Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule.
Mrityunjay Bose
Last Updated : 26 June 2024, 17:04 IST
Last Updated : 26 June 2024, 17:04 IST

Mumbai: Veteran Congress leader Naseem Khan has urged President Droupadi Murmu to confer Bharat Ratna to Rajarshi Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj of Kolhapur, the legendary democrat, and visionary social reformer and educator Fatima Sheikh.

Making a formal demand, Khan wrote a letter to Murmu with copies of the same marked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, and Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, who is also the Congress President.

Khan, a four-time MLA, is a former minister and currently the Working President of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee.

Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj (26 June 1874 – 6 May 1922), a descendent of legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, was known for his work towards development of his people and the betterment of the socially deprived sectors. He strongly believed in equality amongst all members of the society. In his rule, he initiated many revolutionary schemes in the caste discriminating system to promote equality.

Shahu Maharaj was the first to introduce reservation in favour of backward classes. He was the first king who translated the Holy Quran into Marathi and established Muslim boarding for students.

Fatima Sheikh (9 January 1831 – 9 October 1900) was a close colleague of social-reformer couple Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule. She was one of the first Muslim women teachers of modern India. Fatima started educating children in Phules' school in Pune.

Published 26 June 2024, 17:04 IST
