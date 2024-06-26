Congress leader demands Bharat Ratna for Shahu Maharaj, Fatima Shaikh

Mumbai: Veteran Congress leader Naseem Khan has urged President Droupadi Murmu to confer Bharat Ratna to Rajarshi Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj of Kolhapur, the legendary democrat, and visionary social reformer and educator Fatima Sheikh.

Making a formal demand, Khan wrote a letter to Murmu with copies of the same marked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, and Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, who is also the Congress President.

Khan, a four-time MLA, is a former minister and currently the Working President of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee.

Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj (26 June 1874 – 6 May 1922), a descendent of legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, was known for his work towards development of his people and the betterment of the socially deprived sectors. He strongly believed in equality amongst all members of the society. In his rule, he initiated many revolutionary schemes in the caste discriminating system to promote equality.