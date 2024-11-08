Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Congress leaders carry copy of Constitution in their pockets just for show: PM Modi

Modi accused the Congress of attempting to divide the invite the Indian society.
Mrityunjay Bose
Last Updated : 08 November 2024, 11:20 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 November 2024, 11:20 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsMaharashtraNarendra ModiNashik

Follow us on :

Follow Us