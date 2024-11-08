Congress leaders carry copy of Constitution in their pockets just for show: PM Modi

<p>Mumbai: In a no-holds-barred attack on the Congress and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the Opposition alliance as a vehicle without wheels and no brakes with many people fighting for the driver’s seat.</p><p>“After Independence, Mahatma Gandhi wanted to dismantle the Congress…This Congress is no longer the same Congress. It has now become a parasitic Congress. This Congress party is now surviving only on crutches…whether it is Maharashtra or Uttar Pradesh or Bihar or Jharkhand... in most states, Congress is in a position to contest elections only with the support of other parties,” Modi said hitting out at the grand old party and its allies in various states. </p><p>Modi accused the Congress of attempting to divide the invite the Indian society. “…ek hai to safe hai…,” said Modi amid thunderous applause in back-to-back election rallies in Dhule and Nashik. </p>.Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2024 | Ajit Pawar says he didn’t seek PM Modi’s rally as Baramati contest is within family.<p>In what was an attack on Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Modi said, “They want SCs, STs, OBCs and others to fight among themselves…. The Congress and allies don’t care about the Constitution, courts and people’s sentiments; they (Congress leaders) carry the copy of the Constitution in their pockets just for show, he said.” </p><p><strong>Ajit Pawar upset with 'batange to karange, ek hai to safe hai' statements</strong> </p><p>NCP President and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar seemed to disagree with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “ek hai to safe hai” and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s 'batiye mat aur katiye mat’ back-to-back statements. According to Pawar, Maharashtra is committed to the ideology of Shiv-Shahu-Phule-Ambedkar. </p><p>“Nobody should compare Maharashtra with the other states. People here have always ensured communal harmony. Some from outside come here and make statements but Maharashtra has never accepted communal division. The state follows the secular ideology of Shahu-Phule- Ambedkar,” Pawar said without naming anyone. </p>