Congress MLA Raju Parve from Umred quits, joins Shinde-led Shiv Sena

Mumbai: In yet another jolt to the Congress in the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Umred MLA Raju Parve resigned and joined Shiv Sena, the one led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday.

Parve has sent his resignation as an MLA to Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar.

Later, he joined the Shiv Sena in presence of Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is BJP’s trouble-shooter and Ajit Pawar, the NCP President — who jointly run the BJP-led Maha Yuti.

Parve is expected to be pitted against Rashmi Barve of the Congress from the Ramtek (SC) seat.