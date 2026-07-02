Congress MLA Sajid Pathan says he was threatened by gangster, claims no action on similar case in February

<p>Mumbai: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> MLA Sajid Pathan on Thursday claimed gangster Shubham Lonkar issued a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/death-threat">death threat</a> to him during a recent call with his aide and disclosed that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/maharashtra-india">Maharashtra</a> Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/devendra-fadnavis">Devendra Fadnavis</a> reached out to him after he reported a similar threat in February.</p>.<p>Pathan asserted he was not afraid of death threats and would continue to serve people of his constituency Akola West in eastern Maharashtra.</p>.<p>He disclosed that Fadnavis, during the phone conversation after the February threat, assured him of safety, but no information was ever shared with him on the progress of the case or action taken.</p>.<p>Speaking to reporters in the Vidhan Bhavan premises here, the Akola MLA said his party corporator and close aide Akash Kawale recently received a phone call from Lonkar (a suspected Lawrence Bishnoi gang member), who allegedly issued a death threat to the legislator.</p>.<p>"Kawale (during phone call) was told I would be killed and entire Akola would watch it. I had received a similar threat earlier and raised the issue in the assembly. I also informed the chief minister. I wonder how Lonkar, who is said to be from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang can have my number or that of a corporator who is close to me," Pathan asked.</p>.Maharashtra Congress MLA received death and extortion threat from Bishnoi gang associate: CLP leader.<p>He said while the earlier threat had come before the legislature session, the latest one was issued during the ongoing (monsoon) session, and alleged Lonkar lives in Akot near Akola.</p>.<p>"The last time when a threat was issued to me before the budget session, the chief minister called me late at night and assured me of my safety. But till date, no information has been given to me about what action has been taken regarding those threats," the Opposition MLA claimed.</p>.<p>Pathan said he had not raised the issue for personal reasons, but because an elected representative receiving death threats reflected poorly on the law and order situation in the state.</p>.<p>"It is shameful that an MLA is being threatened. If an MLA is not safe, what will happen to the common man?" he asked.</p>.<p>Referring to the murder of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, the MLA claimed similar threats had been issued before the NCP leader was killed by gunmen in Mumbai in October 2024.</p>.<p>"I first want to complete the work of a temple, a bridge and a hospital in my constituency (Akola West) for people. Then kill me if you want. I am not afraid," he asserted.</p>.<p>The legislator said no one could guarantee his safety, pointing out that even leaders with security cover, including former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Siddique, were assassinated.</p>.<p>"As long as the Almighty is with me, nobody can kill me. But I have no guarantee that I will be saved. I am doing my job. I am not doing politics," Pathan added.</p>