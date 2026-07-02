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Congress MLA Sajid Pathan says he was threatened by gangster, claims no action on similar case in February

He disclosed that Fadnavis, during the phone conversation after the February threat, assured him of safety, but no information was ever shared with him on the progress of the case or action taken.
Last Updated : 02 July 2026, 10:24 IST
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Published 02 July 2026, 10:24 IST
India NewsCongressMaharashtraDevendra FadnavisDeath threat

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