Congress' Nana Patole faces flak after worker washes his feet

Upon returning to his car, a man was seen assisting the feet of Patole, who is a former Speaker of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and an ex-MP.

The ruling BJP-led Maha Yuti targetted Patole. “Imagine what would happen if power goes to their hands,” the BJP Maharashtra posted on X.

Patole said he was deliberately defamed by showing a video about me in the media, but there is no truth in it.

“While visiting Akola district the palanquin of Saint Gajanan Maharaj came there….I belong to Warkari sect and when I went to see the palkhi…after this my feet was covered with mud and one of the activists poured water on my feet and I washed my feet with my hands, what is wrong with that,” he said.

"I am a farmer, I am used to mud, whatever has happened has happened in broad daylight. There is nothing to hide but people whose feet are covered in ‘ED activities’ will say anything to cover their own sins,” he said.