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Homeindiamaharashtra

Congress objects to IPS officer's speech at event organised by Hindu right-wing organisation

Citing the All India Services (Conduct) Rules, the Congress claimed that an IPS officer is required to obtain prior government approval before participating in such a programme.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 04:39 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 04:39 IST
India NewsCongressMaharashtraIPS

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