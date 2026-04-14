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Congress slams Milind Deora over Asha Bhosle funeral remark, accuses him of ‘ingratitude’

The Congress further claimed that the party built the political identity of the Deora family, gave it stature, credibility, and a seat at the table of power.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 11:53 IST
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Published 14 April 2026, 11:53 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsMaharashtraAsha BhosleMilind Deora

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