Congress to hold district-wise review meetings from August 10 ahead of Maharashtra polls

Mumbai: Completely on poll-mode in Maharashtra, the Congress would hold district-wise meetings from 10 August, starting from the Marathwada and Vidarbha regions.

The meetings will be conducted by AICC general secretary in-charge of Maharashtra Ramesh Chennithala, state president Nana Patole, Congress Legislature Party leader Balasaheb Thorat, AICC general secretary Mukul Wasnik, Leader of the Opposition in Legislative Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar, former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan, Legislative Council leader Satej alias Bunty Patil, state working president and former minister Naseem Khan, and former minister Amit Deshmukh.

"They will discuss election preparations with Congress leaders and office-bearers,” Congress sources said.