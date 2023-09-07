Congress will provide reservation to Maratha community by raising 50% quota cap if voted to power: Patole

To a query on the ongoing Maratha reservation issue, Patole said, "Caste-based census is the only option for a permanent solution to provide reservation and give justice for all sections of the society. The previous government led by prime minister Manmohan Singh government had worked on this aspect and a census was carried out in 2011."

However, after the Modi government came to power in 2014, it did not take the caste-based census further, which means that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) did not accept that census, he alleged.