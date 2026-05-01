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‘Connecting Link’: CM Fadnavis commissions ‘missing link’ project on Mumbai-Pune expressway

The inauguration took place at Khalapur in Raigad district. Fadnavis later drove an SUV on the Lonavala-bound carriageway, with Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde seated beside him.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 13:31 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 13:31 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtraDevendra Fadnavis

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