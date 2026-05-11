<p>Thane: A sessions court in Maharashtra's Thane district has acquitted a 33-year-old man accused of rape and cheating, holding that a long-term sexual <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/lifestyle/relationships">relationship</a> based on a promise of marriage cannot be construed as rape if it was consensual right from the start.</p>.<p>Additional sessions judge Ruby U Malvankar cleared the accused, Shahbaz Mohammad Salim Khan, a resident of Mumbra, of all charges of rape and cheating under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).</p>.<p>A copy of the order dated May 2 was made available on Sunday.</p>.Married man in consensual live-in relationship with an adult not an offence: Allahabad High Court.<p>The prosecution alleged that Khan had befriended the survivor, a divorcee with two daughters, while they were working at a mall in Thane. He established sexual relations with her between 2016 and 2018 with the promise of marriage, but later reneged on the promise and threatened her.</p>.<p>While acquitting the accused, the court highlighted the consensual nature of the relationship and the lack of evidence regarding fraudulent intent.</p>.<p>"A relationship spanning two years is a substantial period, and throughout this time, she never lodged a complaint nor indicated that she felt cheated. This suggests she was an equal participant in the sexual relationship," the court stated.</p>.<p>It further noted that there is nothing on record to demonstrate that the accused harboured a mala fide intention to cheat or exploit the complainant from the inception of the relationship.</p>.<p>The court also observed that the survivor's evidence regarding criminal intimidation and intentional insult was "absolutely vague" and lacked "certainty and conviction".</p>.<p>The court held that the prosecution failed to prove the charges beyond a reasonable doubt, and ordered the immediate discharge of the accused's bail bonds and his acquittal. </p>