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Consensual relationship over two years not rape, says Thane court, acquits man

While acquitting the accused, the court highlighted the consensual nature of the relationship and the lack of evidence regarding fraudulent intent.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 09:11 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 09:11 IST
India NewsMaharashtraThanerapeRelationship

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