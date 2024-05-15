Constable posted at Sachin Tendulkar's residence dies by suicide in Jalgaon

Mumbai: A police constable who was part of the security detail posted at cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's residence here allegedly died by suicide at his hometown in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district on Wednesday, an official said.

Prakash Govind Kapade (39), who was attached to the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), shot himself using his service revolver in the early hours, said the police official.

Kapade had arrived at his hometown Jamner with his family last week. As per the preliminary probe, he got up around 1.30 am and shot himself in the head, the official said.