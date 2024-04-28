Constitution for BJP is as sacred as Gita, Bible or Quran: Raosaheb Danve

Jalna: Union minister Raosaheb Danve has said that the Constitution for the ruling BJP is as sacred as the Bhagavad Gita, Bible or Quran, and accused the Congress of creating confusion among voters.

Danve, who is eyeing his sixth parliamentary term from the Jalna Lok Sabha seat in central Maharashtra, was addressing a public meeting in the Rajur area on Saturday.

He is pitted against Kalyan Kale of the Congress.