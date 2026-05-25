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Container movement hit by shortage of drivers, West Asia crisis at Maharashtra's Jawaharlal Nehru port

The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) is the premier container handling port in India accounting for around 50% of the total containerised cargo volume, across the major ports of India.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 04:49 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 04:49 IST
India NewsMaharashtraShipping

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