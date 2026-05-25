Container movement hit by shortage of drivers, West Asia crisis at Maharashtra's Jawaharlal Nehru port

<p>Raigad: A temporary shortage of trailer drivers coupled with geopolitical uncertainties related to the West Asia crisis, has led to delays in container movement and exports at Jawaharlal Nehru Port in Nhava Sheva in Raigad district. </p><p>The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) is the premier container handling port in India accounting for around 50% of the total containerised cargo volume, across the major ports of India.</p><p>The JNPA administration is trying to address the situation caused by the shortage of trailer drivers faced by Container Freight Stations (CFSs).</p><p>The evacuation of import containers from terminals to CFSs has been adversely affected. </p><p>“While port operations remain unaffected, import inventory levels at terminal yards have increased, necessitating additional facilitation measures,” JNPA officials said. </p>.Maharashtra residence of Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke given police protection.<p>JNPA has already undertaken several initiatives, including en-bloc movement to CFSs through pooled vehicles via green channels, enhanced rail evacuation, and extended support to trade stakeholders. </p><p>These measures have helped stabilise the import inventory situation; however, further steps are required to restore normal pendency levels.</p><p>Accordingly, importers or their authorised agents who had opted for Container Freight Station delivery (DPD-CFS) and are now willing to directly clear their cargo from import yards may apply to the Customs Department for conversion of their Bill of Entry to Direct Port Delivery (DPD-DPD) status.</p><p>In this regard, the Customs Department has agreed to grant necessary approvals on priority. Terminals and Shipping Lines will also extend full cooperation to facilitate the conversion process and container release.</p><p>Importers or their representatives are advised to coordinate with the concerned Shipping Lines for amendment of the Delivery Order and arrange evacuation of containers directly from terminals using their own vehicles.</p><p>The Jawaharlal Nehru Port has five container terminals -- Nhava Sheva Free Port Terminal (NSFT), Nhava Sheva International Container Terminal (NSICT), Nhava Sheva India Gateway Terminal (NSIGT), Bharat Mumbai Container Terminal (BMCT), and GTI-APM Terminal (APM).</p><p>These terminals are operated by a mix of global port operators, including DP World, PSA International, APM Terminals, and JM Baxi.</p>