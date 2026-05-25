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Content creator booked for trespassing, filming funeral rites at Tower of Silence in Mumbai

The matter came to light when a trustee of the (BPP) received an Instagram link from his friend of the video reportedly shot at the Tower of Silence in the Malabar Hill area.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 09:42 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 09:42 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtraContent Creator

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