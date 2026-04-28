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Controversy over renaming Mumbai's KEM hospital sparks political debate

The BJP-headed BMC plans to rename it as Kaushalyashrestha Ekalavya Memorial Hospital.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 07:14 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 07:14 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtra

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