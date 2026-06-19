Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Conventional warfare and means are relevant even today, as they were in 1947: Rajnath Singh

Singh noted that India's defence production surged to more than Rs 1,78,000 crore in 2025-26, which was just Rs 46,000 crore in 2014.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 09:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 June 2026, 09:42 IST
India NewsMaharashtraRajnath SinghNagpur

Follow us on :

Follow Us