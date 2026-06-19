Conventional warfare and means are relevant even today, as they were in 1947: Rajnath Singh

<p>Nagpur: Defence Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajnath-singh">Rajnath Singh </a>on Friday said conventional warfare and means are still relevant today as they were in 1947, and noted that a nation that fulfils its own needs can march ahead with confidence.</p>.<p>He was speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony for a 10,000-tonne aluminium extrusion press at the state-owned Yantra India Limited (YIL) in Ambajhari, Nagpur. The new facility will help reduce dependence on imports of critical aluminium components.</p>.<p>Singh said supply chains can get disrupted when war erupts.</p>.<p>"In such a scenario, every nation wants essential items to be manufactured domestically," he said.</p>.India wants peace but knows how to silence those who spread disturbance: Rajnath Singh.<p>A nation that fulfils its own needs can march ahead confidently, Singh said.</p>.<p>"Conventional <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/warfare">warfare</a> and means are still relevant, as they were in 1947," Singh said, adding that they would remain crucial even in 2047.</p>.<p>This is why military industrial bases would remain important even in future, he added.</p>.<p>Singh noted that India's defence production surged to more than Rs 1,78,000 crore in 2025-26, which was just Rs 46,000 crore in 2014.</p>.<p>Similarly, the country's defence exports have now risen to Rs 40,000 crore from Rs 1,000 crore in 2014, he said. </p>