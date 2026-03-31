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Converting dry leaf waste into cooking gas: IIT Bombay's innovation reduces dependence on LPG

The early trials proved challenging as Indian biomass formed clinkers clogging and damaging conventional systems and creating 30 minutes or more of smoke.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 16:12 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 16:12 IST
India NewsMaharashtraLPGIIT Bombay

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