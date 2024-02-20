JOIN US
Cop kills self with service revolver at police station in Nashik

A police inspector committed suicide in the Ambad police station in Nashik. The cause for the suicide is yet to be ascertained.
Last Updated 20 February 2024, 09:23 IST

Nashik: A 40-year-old policeman allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service revolver at a police station in Maharashtra's Nashik city on Tuesday, an official said.

Inspector Ashok Najan reported for duty at Ambad police station in the morning and allegedly shot himself in his cabin, the official said.

Najan was found lifeless on his chair by police personnel present on the premises and was taken to the district hospital, he said.

Following the incident, police commissioner Sandeep Karnik and other senior officials reached the police station, the official said.

The cause for the suicide is yet to be ascertained, and a probe has been initiated, he said.

(Published 20 February 2024, 09:23 IST)
